ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Chuck Schumer was at Albany Medical Center Wednesday to introduce a plan to lower the cost of insulin in America through legislative action.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act would lower the cost of the lifesaving drug to just $35 per month. Some people currently pay as much as $600 per prescription.

Sen. Schumer was joined by two local women who have had Type 1 diabetes since they were kids. They said having diabetes is difficult, and it shouldn’t be made even harder by rising costs of insulin.

Schumer said he plans to introduce the bill on the Senate floor in March and will push for a vote this spring.