SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ellis Medicine launched a new partnership with local schools to help address ongoing worker shortages in healthcare. Ellis Promise helps connect students attending SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady High School with jobs within the hospital.

Recruiters and coaches will help guide students and other community members through the job search process with the goal of keeping them in the local area.

“But what this does in the long-term, it gives opportunities for people to have good jobs, good careers in healthcare, and really give back to this community,” Ellis Medicine Pres. and CEO Paul Milton said.

Hospital leaders also hope the program will improve the diversity of its workforce.