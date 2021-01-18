Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Schenectady Stewart’s location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee working at the Stewart’s located at 120 Nott Terrace store #164, tested positive for COVID-19 according to Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS). The time and date of the positive case ranges from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m between January 7-11.

SCPHS is said to be working to identify and quarantine close contacts of the COVID-19 positive person. SCPHS says they believe the risk of exposure is low, however members of the public who visited the above Stewart’s location during the listed times should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from that date and consider getting tested.

SCPHS says if symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor and SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for additional guidance. Stewarts has reportedly followed all guidance from Schenectady County Public Health Services and has fully cooperated during the investigation.