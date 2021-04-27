Positive COVID case reported in Hudson Falls High School community

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was learned Friday by the Hudson Falls School District that someone from the Hudson Falls High School community tested positive for COVID-19 earlier last week.

The positive case is said to have resulted in several quarantines being handed down as well as the postponement of the NHS Ceremony and one weekend lost from sports seasons already cut short.

For more information visit the district’s health status reporting app as well as the Washington County Health Department COVID-19 tracker page for daily updates.

