PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Omicron

Dr. Tomoko Udo, an Associate Professor at Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior, School of Public Health, University at Albany joins me for a discussion about the Omicron variant, what is known about the variant, and what researchers are still trying to find out.

Episode 36: Omicron

Dr. Tomoko Udo, an Associate Professor at Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior, School of Public Health, University at Albany joins me for a discussion about the Omicron variant, what is known about the variant, and what researchers are still trying to find out.

Latest PODCAST episode

