PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Omicron

(KTLA) -- The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a "first look" teaser of the special.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.