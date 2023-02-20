ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jack Salinetti is a 9-year-old cancer patient from Niskayuna who wishes to go to Hawaii. The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York and the Albany FireWolves teamed up to make it happen.

On Saturday, February 18—Box Out Cancer Night at the MVP arena—the FireWolves invited Jack to their morning practice before their night game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Arriving by surprise at a press room, he met the team and signed him to an honorary, one-day captain’s contract.

Captain Jack spent the day with the team. Donning a helmet, jersey, and gloves, he fired shots at the goalies. His serious lacrosse skills were on full display when he scored seven goals, winning a tournament. Then the pros took the MVP arena field ahead of the game.

Jack Salinetti signs

Jack Salinetti shoots

Jack Salinetti

He warmed up with the team, was introduced in the starting lineup, and stood beside the FireWolves for the National Anthem. During halftime, Jack—who is in remission—and two other cancer survivors were introduced to the arena crowd for a Box Out Cancer Night ceremony at midfield. Then, Jack’s teammates revealed that his wish for a Hawaiian vacation would be granted.

“We are so thankful to the Albany FireWolves and Make-A-Wish for an unforgettable reveal day!” said Jack’s mom, Laura. “The entire team was so generous, kind, and welcoming to our family. Both organizations made the day from start to finish truly special for Jack.”