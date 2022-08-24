ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Med Health System and Russell Sage College are creating a new partnership to try and address the ongoing nursing shortage. Students from both schools will be able to take classes at either college.

Under the new partnership, Russell Sage nursing students will complete their clinical assignments at Albany Med campuses, and current system employees will receive a discount to attend graduate nursing programs at Sage.

Students are also encouraged to explore job opportunities within the system. The agreement also provides a Registered Nurse program at Russell Sage that will be tailored to Albany Health System employees.

Leaders said the agreement will create opportunities for growth for new and existing employees.