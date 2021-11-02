Organization encourages memory screenings during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, a doctor looks at PET brain scans for Alzheimer’s in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(NEWS10) — November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is urging Americans to get a memory screening and be proactive about their health.

“Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine for everyone, even if you aren’t experiencing memory problems,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO.

Memory screenings consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other functions. Results are provided and explained at the end of the screening, which normally takes 10 to 15 minutes. Results are not a diagnosis, but can suggest if you should see a physician for a full evaluation.

AFA said memory problems could be caused by a number of medical conditions, including vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, urinary tract infections, and depression. If the memory problem is the result of Alzheimer’s disease, early detection may enable the person to begin treatment sooner.

“Just as we get regular screenings for other parts of our bodies, we should all be getting a regular check up from the neck up. If you haven’t gotten screened yet, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is the perfect time,” said Fuschillo.

AFA offers free, virtual memory screenings. There is no minimum age for the screening and no insurance requirements. Appointments can be made online on the AFA website.