Hemp farm brings CBD to Troy farmers market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organic hemp farm in Washington County is the first retailer of cannabidiol products—as bottled dietary supplements with a robust flavor profile—at the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market.

Cannabidiol—CBD—is a compound derived from hemp, which contains under 0.3% of THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana. Many users say CBD helps with chronic pain, depression, anxiety, osteoporosis, seizures, glaucoma, insomnia, and more.

Slack Hollow Organics, based in Argyle, will sell its first batch of homegrown, certified organic, full-spectrum CBD at the winter farmers market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Atrium. Their CBD products are also available daily at Honest Weight food co-op in Albany from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the CBD world, we’re like a small-scale craft brewery. This is high quality, small-batch, “craft CBD.” -Seth Jacobs

Married farmers Seth Jacobs and Martha Johnson started Slack Hollow Farm in 1985, growing organic salad greens, herbs, and vegetables. The farm’s produce has been a fixture at the farmers market for over 15 years.

Now with two grown kids, the Jacobs-Johnson family manages 15 acres of organic crops, including hemp.

