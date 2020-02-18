Opioid deaths decline in Ulster County in 2019

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Tuesday Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan along with the Ulster County Health Department announced a 41.1% decrease in opioid deaths in 2019. There were 33 opioid-related fatalities in 2019 compared to 56 in 2018.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said in a statement Tuesday, “Even with this good news we still have plenty of work to do.”

LATEST STORIES: