Officials announce SUNY Schenectady to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site as part of a partnership with Schenectady County according to officials. Distribution is said to begin on January 25 as the county is said to be expecting additional vaccines to administer to New Yorkers in both Phase 1a and 1b.

These groups include the following:

Doctors

Nurses and health care workers

People age 65 and over who are vulnerable

First responders

Teachers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Public safety workers

Officials say at this time, vaccinations will not be made available to the general public.

In addition to serving as a vaccination site, SUNY Schenectady reportedly has an agreement with the county to store available COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccines from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech and Moderna which must be kept at very low temperatures in order to be effective. SUNY Schenectady’s freezer capacity is said to be 13 cubic feet and can reach subzero temperatures of -86 degrees Fahrenheit.

“SUNY Schenectady’s number one priority is always the safety and well-being of our campus community. This includes our community at large. We know that we are stronger together,” said Dr. Steady Moono, president, SUNY Schenectady. “I’m proud of the team at the College and the strong partnerships we have within the county. We have exemplified time and again that collaboration is crucial, this pandemic is no different.”

“Locating a COVID-19 vaccination POD at SUNY Schenectady gives us ample space to grow capacity in the event our vaccine allocation increases,” said Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman. “We ask the public for their patience and understanding as eligibility has expanded at a faster rate than vaccine supplies.”

Since the fall of last year, SUNY Schenectady has reportedly been working with the county to provide COVID-19 testing and will remain a testing site through February. SUNY Schenectady and Schenectady County will announce additional details on the distribution of the vaccination once they’re available.