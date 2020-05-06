NYSDOH issues advisory regarding inflammatory disease affecting children possibly related to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health has issued an advisory to healthcare providers about a serious inflammatory disease that is reportedly affecting children throughout the state.

The NYSDOH says as of Wednesday, 64 potential cases of the condition called, “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19”, have been reported in children in New York hospitals, including New York City.

“Thankfully most children with COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms, but in some, a dangerous inflammatory syndrome can develop,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “While we continue to reduce cases through social distancing, discoveries like this remind us we are still in the middle of our response to this deadly pandemic.”

NYSDOH says the health advisory is to inform healthcare providers of the condition, as well as to provide guidance for testing and reporting. Healthcare providers, including hospitals, are required to report to the DOH all cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19 for those under the age of 21.

The NYSDOH says although most children who get COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms, in the United Kingdom, a potential link has also been reported between pediatric COVID-19 and serious inflammatory disease.

The NYSDOH says the inflammatory syndrome has features that overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and could occur days to weeks after acute COVID-19 illness. Some of the symptoms can include:

Persistant fever

Abdominal symptoms

Rash

Cardiovascular symptoms requiring intensive care

Health Officials say early recognition by pediatricians and referral to a specialist including to critical care is essential. Molecular and serological testing for COVID-19 in children exhibiting the above symptoms is recommended. It is reported that the majority of patients have tested positive for COVID-19, some on molecular testing for SARS-COV-2, others on serological testing.

