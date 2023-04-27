ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan marketplace, announced they are partnering with pharmacies across the state. Their goal is to educate New Yorkers enrolled in public health insurance programs about impending changes to their coverage.

Enrollees in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan programs have not had to renew their coverage since 2020 due to continuous coverage requirements associated with the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. However the December 2022 federal Consolidated Appropriations Act now require the state to resume eligibility redeterminations for over 8 million enrollees this spring.

NY State of Health is attempting to increase outreach by working alongside the pharmacies Kinney Drugs, Shoprite Supermarkets, and Rite Aid in order to guarantee that participants don’t suffer a gap in their coverage. Certified enrollment assistors will be present at these pharmacies to answer questions about renewals for current enrollees, as well as offer information to uninsured New Yorkers about enrolling in health insurance through NY State of Health.

Renewal notices will be sent to enrollees in these programs by NY State of Health, the New York City Human Resources Administration, and local Departments of Social Services starting in early spring. Renewal deadlines will range from June 30, 2023, through May 31, 2024. The deadlines are based on the enrollment end dates of enrollees.

“As eligibility redeterminations resume for all public health insurance programs, we want New Yorkers to know that we’re here to help them stay covered,” NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan said. “Working with pharmacy partners, we continue working towards our goal of keeping New York covered and decreasing the number of uninsured New Yorkers.”

Informational sessions will be hosted at participating Kinney Drugs, ShopRite, and Rite Aid locations throughout New York. The events will take place from the end of April into early May.

For further information or questions about eligibility and the renewal process, reach out to the NY State of Health Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777, or to your local Department of Social Services office. You can also learn more by visiting NY State of Health or the Department of Health’s Medicaid.