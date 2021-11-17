NY State of Health open enrollment for 2022 begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State of Health, the state’s official health plan marketplace, has announced it’s enrollment for 2022 Qualified Health Plans is now open. The coverage for these plans begin on January 1, 2022.

The marketplace provides low-cost health insurance options, with a choice of Qualified Health Plans in every county. The marketplace also offers expanded tax credits through the American Rescue Plan Act.

NY State of Health is also introducing “Care at Home”, a pilot program in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. The program connects New Yorkers with home care providers, making it easier for them to purchase personal care services for themselves and their families.

“As we approach 2022, having health insurance coverage remains critical as we continue to face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan. “Likewise, the marketplace has remained committed to providing access to quality, low-cost health care to all New Yorkers who need it.”

More than 6.3 million New Yorkers are enrolled in health coverage through the marketplace. NY State of Health said enrollment has risen sharply since the beginning of the pandemic, and also in 2021 due to the increased financial assistance made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Enrollment for 2021 coverage across all NY State of Health programs will continue through the end of the year. The 2022 open enrollment period runs until January 31, 2022. American Rescue Plan Act tax credits remain available throughout 2022 to help New Yorkers pay for health insurance.