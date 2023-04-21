TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Troy, volunteers highlighted healthy eating with the region’s latest Nutritious Choices Learning Path.

The 20 ft. walkway brings nutrition to life with interactive activities and informational posts meant to educate and encourage children about the benefits of health foods. Event organizers hope that this is just the first step in promoting wellness in the community.

“The paths become a foundation for other programming we can have in the park, whether it’s yoga for mom and baby or a produce drop with one of our partners working in food security,” Peter Gannon, Pres. and CEO United Way of the Greater Capital Region, said.

The Capital Region’s first two learning paths were installed last year at the Black Lives Matter park in Albany and the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson. A fourth path will be installed in Schenectady in May.