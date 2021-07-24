NJ ALS patient gets 1st round of experimental, maybe life-saving treatment

SUMMIT, N.J. (PIX11) — The smile was hidden behind her respirator, but Lisa Mauriello’s eyes sparkled as she received her first dose of an experimental drug called Toferson, which doctors believe could halt the progression of the rarest form of ALS currently tearing away her quality of life.

From dancing with her son last January to being confined to a wheelchair at his graduation, Lisa—who turned 52 last week—has lost the ability to speak, walk, and write. Her husband, Bob, said her mind is fine but her body has shut down.

For months, Biogen, which has had Tofersen in clinical trials, has denied the Mauriellos access to the drug, claiming it would have compromised the test. “She would have lost less functionality if this could have happened months ago,” Bob said.

But Lisa’s plight caught the attention of people worldwide. They staged demonstrations and well over 100,000 signed petitions in an effort to get Biogen to relent. Finally, this month, the biotech company ended phase three of their trials—which ended giving people placebos—and let her access it.

“We’re thrilled this day has finally arrived,” Bob said. “At first, we thought she might not be alive at this point.”

Lisa’s condition has rapidly deteriorated since April, and some doctors feared waiting for the drug until now would be too late to help her. She said her dying wish was to see her three sons graduate from college, high school, and middle school.