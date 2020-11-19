Newest Schenectady County COVID-19 data: 11/19/20

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County released its newest data on COVID-19 for the area. The data collected is from the New York State COVID-19 Tracker.

There are 1,983 lab-confirmed positive cases and 33 new positives. Additionally, 695 people are under mandated quarantine and 256 people are under mandated isolation.

As of Thursday, 1,641 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus and 55 people who tested positive have died.

The New York State COVID-19 Dashboard shows Schenectady County has a 2.3% rolling 7-day infection rate average.

For demographic and other COVID-19 data, please refer to the Schenectady County Dashboard.