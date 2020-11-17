Newest Schenectady County COVID-19 data: 11/17/20

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County released its newest data on COVID-19 for the area. The data collected is from the New York State COVID-19 Tracker.

There are 1,920 lab-confirmed positive cases, 30 new positives, and 15 hospitalizations across the state. Additionally, 727 people are under mandated quarantine and 257 people are under mandated isolation.

As of Tuesday, 1,589 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus and 54 people who tested positive have died.



For demographic and other COVID-19 data, please refer to the Schenectady County Dashboard.