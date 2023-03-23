ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As potentially life-threatening fungal infections spread nationwide, Gov. Kathy Hochul is underscoring New York’s existing prevention efforts. The CDC this week issued a report warning about Candida auris, which can cause deadly, drug-resistant infections in hospitalized patients.

According to the governor’s office, the New York State Department of Health has been working with health care providers since 2016 to track the multidrug-resistant yeast infections in hospitals and long-term care facilities. When a case is confirmed or suspected, officials recommend the patient be moved into a private room, or housed with other patients or residents with the same infection.

“While the CDC report on this drug-resistant fungus is concerning, our ability to track these infections is nation-leading and continues to help us take the aggressive action needed to contain this threat and ensure our health care facilities are safe,” Hochul said.

Health officials say Candida auris is mainly a risk to people who are already sick, and presents little danger to the general public. It can be prevented through hand washing, surface cleaning, and personal protective equipment.