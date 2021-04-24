New York could soon see return of third COVID-19 vaccine after J&J gets green light

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York could soon see the return of a third vaccine. Last night, health officials lifted the pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an 11-day pause.

“Yesterday evening, following a thorough safety review, the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said that the United States can resume the use of the vaccine for adults, 18 years of age and older,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “Following discussions with New York State’s Clinical Advisory Task Force and Governor Cuomo, I recommend that New York State accept the federal recommendations and resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations effective immediately.”

Out of nearly 8 million people who have received the J&J shot, 15, all women, developed rare blood clots. Three died and seven remain hospitalized.

U.S. health officials ultimately decided the benefits of the shot are a vital tool in the fight against COVID, although the shots must now come with a clear warning about the potential blood clots to help younger women decide if they want to seek a different shot.

“World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent state task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can resume. The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can put the long COVID nightmare behind us once and for all.”

With over 30% of New York now fully vaccinated, some local health officials are concerned about the impact of the 11-day pause.

“I can’t help but wonder if the news of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine hasn’t sort of increased people’s hesitancy or skepticism about vaccines in general,” said Schenectady County Interim Public Health Director Keith Brown.

Meanwhile officials in Vermont say the J&J vaccine could resume as soon as Tuesday.