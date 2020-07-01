New study suggests looking at red light can improve eyesight

(CNN) — A new study suggests that looking at red light can improve declining eyesight.

A small pilot study was published this week in the Journal of Gerentology.

It found that a few minutes of gazing into a deep, red light could have a dramatic effect in preventing eyesight decline as people age.

One researcher said the red light stimulates the health of mitochondria, which are like batteries in all our cells.

Now, the hope is that the results can be replicated in future studies, and approved by the FDA. The idea is to eventually make easy, home-based therapy widely available.

It would provide a new layer of protection against the natural aging process that steals our eyes’ sensitivity to light and ability to distinguish colors.

LATEST STORIES