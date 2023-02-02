ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Efforts to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in the Capital Region are expanding. A new Period Pantry opened on Green Street in Albany Thursday outside the Housing Authority Building.

The pantry can be accessed 24 hours a day seven days a week. Along with a range of products, the pantry also provides instructions on how to use each one. The goal is to ensure more people can get the products they need.

“The point of this pantry is to help combat period poverty in our community, which is a lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities, and/or menstrual education due to financial barriers and/or social stigma,” Annabelle Rieseler, NYS Public Health Corps fellow, said.

Three pantries have already opened in Schenectady. Organizers hope to open more throughout the Capital Region in the future.