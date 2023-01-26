ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Telehealth is expanding in the Capital Region, and two local healthcare companies are teaming up to help people access medical care at home. MVP Healthcare and Troy-based company, UCM Digital Health, are launching a “Treatment in Place” initiative.

When MVP customers call 911 for non-life-threatening conditions, a paramedic will work with a physician through telehealth to diagnose the patient from their location. Then, the team will determine if a trip to the hospital is actually needed.

“This program represents MVP and UCM’s steadfast commitment to making health care more accessible, convenient, and affordable for our customers while creating new opportunities for efficiencies and savings in the health care system,” said MVP Health Care’s president and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio in a news release.

Valatie Rescue has been participating in the same program and says nearly 80% of its patients have been able to avoid trips to the hospital. That number has helped with expensive hospital bills and assisted with staffing issues, the ambulance service said.

“We are thrilled to provide this service to the community,” said Scott Bowman, executive director at Valatie Rescue, in the release. “Through the use of UCM’s emergency physicians, we have kept 79% of patients safe at home, without transport to a hospital. Our medical providers can use their knowledge and skills, along with face-to-face interactions with physicians virtually, to provide the care that is truly best for our patients. This is just the latest step of many advances in the emergency medical services industry, and we are happy to be able to provide this to our patients.”