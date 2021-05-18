MVP Health Care, Schenectady County, & CDTA partner for local vaccine initiative

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Health Care, Schenectady County, and CDTA Tuesday announced a partnership to bring COVID-19 vaccines to neighborhoods in Schenectady County with lower than County average vaccination rates.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at predetermined locations throughout the County starting Thursday, May 20. The CDTA trolley will stop at locations that include food pantries, faith-based organizations, libraries, and municipal housing sites over a two-month time period, officials say.

According to reports, while Schenectady County is one of the top counties in New York State for adult vaccination, certain zip codes are showing lower than average vaccination levels. In order to help encourage the community to do their part to end the pandemic, every community member who gets a vaccine during these PODs will reportedly receive a voucher for a free scoop of ice cream from Stewart’s Shops while supplies last and will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card from MVP Health Care.

“As a community, we have made great strides towards ending the pandemic, but we still have more work to do,” said Christopher Del Vecchio, MVP Health Care’s President and CEO. “Bringing the vaccine to underserved communities and meeting people where they are, is more important than ever. We need to work together to overcome vaccine accessibility barriers and we are proud to partner with SCPHS and CDTA to do so.”

“Connecting our communities to what matters in their life is at the core of what we do,” said CDTA CEO, Carm Basile. “Making sure our region has access to getting vaccinated is everyone’s responsibility. We are happy to partner with Schenectady County and MVP on this initiative. Together, we will end this pandemic.”

Dates and locations of the first five PODs:



Date Location Address Time 5/20/21 Bornt Library Parking Lot 948 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12:00-3:00pm 5/20/21 SICM Food Pantry 837-839 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 3:00-7:00pm 5/23/21 Yates Village (By Project Office/Maintenance Garage) 2450 Van Vranken Ave, Schenectady, NY 12:00-4:00pm 5/25/21 Steinmetz Apartments (At Family Investment Center) 118 Henry Street, Schenectady, NY 3:00-7:00pm 5/27/21 Islamic Center of Schenectady (Parking Lot) 89 N. Brandywine Ave., Schenectady, NY 3:00-7:00pm

For additional dates and times of when and where the CDTA trolley, MVP Health Care, and SCPHS will be with the vaccines visit the county’s website.

Officials say staff from Schenectady County Public Health Services will also carry out street-level outreach to business and other neighborhood centers to make the community aware of the times and locations of the pop-up vaccination clinics.