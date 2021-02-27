Saratoga County continues in-home vaccination efforts for seniors

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is continuing their in-home vaccination efforts to home-bound seniors.

Saratoga County Public Health Services and a dozen local EMS agencies gave out the second dose of the vaccine to 200 county seniors at their homes.

According to Saratoga County officials, this is believed to be the first wide-spread in-home vaccination effort in New York State. The Malta-Stillwater EMS workers vaccinated around 30 residents. Malta-Stillwater EMS Executive Director Scott Skinner says they are to do more in-home vaccinations, they are just waiting to receive more vaccine.

“It’s very rewarding, it feels good when you get your second shot, you feel a little bit more confident and you can function, and you don’t want to affect others as well as get infected, and believe it or not, you see it in their faces when you give them their shot and when you go and give them their second shot, their much appreciative,” said Skinner.

Officials say due to the success of the operation, the model created by the Office of Public Health and Office of Emergency Services is being used by New York State as a model for other counties to follow.

Residents should not call local EMS providers to get a vaccine. Officials say residents should keep trying the state’s website to book an appointment. The county will also reportedly soon unveil a way for people to sign up via phone in addition to the website.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, eligible county residents can sign up through the state’s website or the Saratoga County new Potential Vaccine Recipient Interest List.