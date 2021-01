MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County health officials report 2438 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of January 25.

Below is the case breakdown for the week according to Montgomery County Public Health:

1/18/21: 38

1/19/21: 16

1/20/21: 33

1/21/21: 56

1/22/21: 50

1/23/21: 29

1/24/21: 26

Health official say 236 vaccinations have been given to group 1a as well as 65+ groups so far.