BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health will be holding two monkeypox vaccination clinics, as well as a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinics will be at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.

Officials said there are currently no reported cases of monkeypox in the county. The first of the two-dose monkeypox JYNNEOS vaccine will be available on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Friday, July 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility

18 years or older

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days

At this time, vaccination is not recommended for people who have had monkeypox. An appointment is required for these clinics. You can make an appointment on the Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center website.

Saratoga County Department of Health will hold a Moderna COVID vaccine clinic for children six months to five years old on Thursday, July 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To be eligible, children must reside in Saratoga County and be between six months and five years of age and weigh at least 16.5 pounds on the date of their appointment. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must provide identification.

An appointment is required. You can make an appointment at the Saratoga County Department of Health COVID Resource Center website.