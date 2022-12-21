As 2022 comes to a close, +MEDRITE announced on Wednesday they will be opening a new urgent care center in Delmar. (Photo: +MEDRITE)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As 2022 comes to a close, +MEDRITE announced on Wednesday they will be opening a new urgent care center in Delmar. The medical center, slated for a late December opening, will be the organization’s first in Albany County.

With cold and flu season in full swing, +MEDRITE will offer Delmar residents personalized care to fight any health concerns brought on by the “tripledemic.” The CDC estimates that, so far this season, there have been 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from the flu.

“Our Delmar, NY urgent care center opening comes at a crucial time of the year, and we are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to provide healthcare support to a new community,” said Samuel Fisch, CEO of +MEDRITE. “We will provide top quality care so that our patients have one less thing to worry about over the holidays and as we enter the new year.”

“We are excited to expand our presence to New York’s capital and live up to our high standards of providing exceptional care,” added Fisch. “No matter where we open our doors, we want to welcome all patients with a warm, friendly environment that allows them to feel confident coming to us for any type of urgent medical care.”

+MEDRITE’s Albany Urgent Care Center is located at 363 Delaware Avenue, in Delmar, and will start accepting patients on December 27. The center’s hours are from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two other urgent care facilities in the Capital Region are also planning to open in the coming weeks. Albany Med’s EmUrgentCare facilities in Guilderland and Glenville, which have been temporarily closed in recent months, will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

“The reopening of these two urgent care locations reinforces our commitment to quality care closer to home,” said Denis Pauze, MD, chairman of Emergency Medicine at Albany Medical Center. “These walk-in clinics are staffed by emergency medicine-trained providers and offer easy access to other specialists within our System. We’re proud to be serving the Glenville and Guilderland communities, particularly at this time of year when colds, flu, and viruses are more common.”

Both offices will offer walk-in care six days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Glenville location can be found on Route 50, near the Schenectady County Airport, and in Guilderland, urgent care is available at the intersection of Routes 20 and 155.