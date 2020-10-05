Mechanicville CSD’s first positive case of coronavirus confirmed

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Superintendent of the Mechanicville City School District released a message on Sunday confirming the first positive case of COVID-19 in the District.

Superintendent Bruce Potter said in a YouTube video message late Sunday that he was contacted by the Saratoga County Department of Health confirming the news. The positive case is said to be a part of the District’s transportation team and has been reported as a low-risk level exposure.

Superintendent Potter said in addition to the staff member who tested positive, two other District staff members will also be under a mandatory two week quarantine per Dept. of Health guidelines.

Additionally, Superintendent Potter said five students, three of which are “exceptional learners” and out of District placements along with two students from the junior/senior high school, will also be under quarantine.

All families have reportedly been contacted and all those directly affected have been made aware of their requirements. The Superintendent said the District’s first and foremost concern is for the staff member who tested positive saying, “they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Additionally, Potter said as always, that the safety of students and staff is of the District’s utmost concern. He touted that the District has had a good start to the school year throughout the first four weeks of reopening and that it is important to maintain the current protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

