Massachusetts is the most expensive state for the common cold

by: Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to decline across the country on Monday, but there’s another virus we’re all vulnerable to, especially during the winter—the common cold.

When it comes to weathering a strong cold, the average amount Americans spend battling symptoms varies by state, according to NiceRX. The research shows it costs Coloradans $57.35 for a common cold, for example, but Mississippians only $49.71.

NiceRX looked at the cost of products, including Tylenol Cold+Flu Severe Day/Night Caplets, Vicks VapoRub Cough Suppressant Ointment, and Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM MAX Relief Liquid, as well as the cost of a doctor’s visit.

“Looking at the cost of the three products as well as the average cost of a visit to a family practice for someone with insurance, we can see which states have the highest and lowest prices for those suffering from a cold,” NiceRX shared.

According to the research, NiceRX said the most expensive state for a common cold is Massachusetts.

Cold & flu tabletsVapoRubCough syrupVisit to family practice with insuranceTotal
1Massachusetts$8.29$10.99$13.49$27.16$59.93
2Colorado$7.69$10.49$12.59$26.58$57.35
3Hawaii$7.49$9.29$11.69$27.75$56.22
4New Jersey$6.49$8.59$10.59$29.22$54.89
5California$6.49$8.59$10.59$28.72$54.39
6Connecticut$6.49$8.49$10.59$28.02$53.59
7Rhode Island$6.49$8.59$10.59$27.07$52.74
8Maryland$6.49$8.49$10.59$26.89$52.46
9Nevada$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.65$52.32
10New Hampshire$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.61$52.28
Credit: NiceRX

The least expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX, is Arkansas. There, it costs $49.57 to have a cold there.

Rounding out the cheapest 10 states are—from least to most expensive—Mississippi, South Carolina, Idaho, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana, and Iowa.

