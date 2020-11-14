Massachusetts DOC providing modified operations at facilities statewide

MILFORD Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Correction is reportedly taking steps in an effort to reduce the introduction, exposure, and transmission of COVID-19 at its facilities.

Beginning Saturday, the Department’s 16 facilities will reportedly go into modified operations for a period of 14 days to allow the department to continue to provide a second round of universal COVID-19 testing for all inmates while also providing universal testing for staff. Inmates will reportedly still have access to medication distribution, sick calls, medical appointments, mental health contacts, showers, disinfecting of rooms, telephone use, and tier time.

The DOC says general visitation will be temporarily suspended during this time however attorney visits and releases from custody will continue as scheduled. To promote and maintain connected relationships with families and loved ones while the pandemic limits visitation, the Department reportedly launched video visitation over the summer and is in the process of expanding its video infrastructure to provide for virtual visitations at all facilities. The Department is also said to be expanding inmate access to phone and email communication during this time.

The DOC’s strategies have consisted of the following measures:

Identifying and utilizing quarantine areas

Implementing pre-entry screening areas

Enhancing cleaning and sanitizing practices

providing alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Distributing hundreds of thousands of masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment to inmates, patients, and staff at all facilities

Mobile testing teams reportedly provided testing at all DOC facilities over the summer, and day-to-day testing for symptomatic inmates and their close contacts has been conducted throughout the pandemic, along with strategic and targeted testing. Department policy has and continues to be guided by the latest guidance from state and federal public health agencies.

The Department of Correction’s COVID-19 Information Guide provides additional information that helps address many commonly-asked questions regarding the DOC’s response to COVID-19 and the steps taken to help protect the health of inmates. The latest information about COVID-19 in Massachusetts is available from the Department of Public Health.