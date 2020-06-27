Lowes mask giveaway

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members held a free mask giveaway in the parking lot of Lowes in Glenmont on Saturday.

The event called “Wearing a Mask Matters” was held to provide free face masks to community members highlighting their importance as New York beings to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-medical grade masks were given out on a first come first serve basis for one mask per person per car. Organizers would like to thank the support team of Paul Marsh and Marsh Bus and the Big Red Bus Volunteers for helping with the event.