Local update on vaccination rollout

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local vaccine update. Albany county leaders claim vaccination rollout is going well despite the federal government’s shortfall.
County Executive Dan McCoy cited a New York Times article saying the government expected 30 million people vaccinated by December 30. But, McCoy says only about 2.8 million have received their first dose, so far.
McCoy further explained that nursing home vaccinations have also fallen behind. On the other hand, Albany County Health Department Director Elizabeth Whalen says county health efforts to coordinate vaccine distribution are in fact going well by working with Albany Medical Center.
