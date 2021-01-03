Local update on vaccination rollout

Health
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local vaccine update. Albany county leaders claim vaccination rollout is going well despite the federal government’s shortfall.

County Executive Dan McCoy cited a New York Times article saying the government expected 30 million people vaccinated by December 30. But, McCoy says only about 2.8 million have received their first dose, so far.

McCoy further explained that nursing home vaccinations have also fallen behind. On the other hand, Albany County Health Department Director Elizabeth Whalen says county health efforts to coordinate vaccine distribution are in fact going well by working with Albany Medical Center.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report