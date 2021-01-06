Local restaurant, Augie’s, temporarily closing Saratoga location, team member tests positive for COVID-19

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local restaurant Augie’s, will temporarily close their Saratoga To-Go location on Lake Ave. after confirming on Facebook one of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant says their staff always wear masks and that the person did not come in contact with any customers. The closure will reportedly allow staff time to get tested as well as give the facility a thorough sanitization.

The restaurant says their Ballston Spa location will remain open during this time for usual takeout, catering, and table dining as both locations have completely separate staffs.

The restaurant says the health and safety of staff and customers is their number one priority and felt closing was the right thing to do in order to maintain everyone’s safety.