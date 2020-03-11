Local doctor weighs in on how Coronavirus is different than the flu

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coronavirus has often been compared with the flu with similar symptoms and similar ways to catch the virus. But one local doctors says the two are very different when it comes to how the body fights the sickness.

Doctor James Saperstone from Community Care Pediatrics in Guilderland says Covid-19 is brand new to the body. Our immune systems don’t know yet how to fight the virus.

That’s why health care officials are so concerned with Coronavirus. News10’s Tim Lake sits down with Dr. Saperstone discuss the outbreak