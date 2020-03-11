Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Local doctor weighs in on how Coronavirus is different than the flu

Health
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coronavirus has often been compared with the flu with similar symptoms and similar ways to catch the virus. But one local doctors says the two are very different when it comes to how the body fights the sickness.

Doctor James Saperstone from Community Care Pediatrics in Guilderland says Covid-19 is brand new to the body. Our immune systems don’t know yet how to fight the virus.

That’s why health care officials are so concerned with Coronavirus. News10’s Tim Lake sits down with Dr. Saperstone discuss the outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play