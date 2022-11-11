ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning consumers about a dangerous and deadly bacterial outbreak in some deli foods. Health officials said one person has died, and thirteen others have been hospitalized across the nation.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meat and the environment. Six states, including Massachusetts and New York, have been affected.

Affected states:

New York

Maryland

Massachusetts

Illinois

New Jersey

California

The bacteria was found at two NetCost locations in New York, but investigators do not believe the delis are the only source of the outbreak strain as some of those infected were not from New York.

The CDC is continuing to investigate specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the bacteria. Listeria can cause symptoms such as diarrhea and fever and put immune-compromised people at risk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.