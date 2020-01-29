How to make sure your New Year’s resolutions stick

Grace Brown, 14, poses for a portrait while jogging at the park where she does her jogging workouts for her “online PE” class, in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Brown chose to take “online PE,” utilizing a fitness tracker, so that she could take a piano lab as an extra elective. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(CNN) — If you are like most, sticking to a resolution made at the beginning of the year may not being going very well. So, you might want to start something new.

It is estimated that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.

If you are one of the many not meeting your goals, do not give up, you might be able to reach them a new way.

Instead of having a year-long resolution, try making micro-resolutions.

Set a self-improvement goal, and commit to it for four weeks so the task does not feel so daunting. Each month you could choose something new to focus on. For example if being healthier is your goal maybe focus on physical health one month.

The next, hone in on mental health. You could give up a bad habit for a month like drinking alcohol or smoking.

The next four weeks, try hard to get proper sleep or push yourself to try something new like meditation. Then focus on whole foods and eating lots of fruits and veggies.

How about striving to write or read more? You might find these small resolutions lead to something big.

Other micro-resolutions include, trying something new each month, focusing on going outdoors more often, or working on being a good listener.