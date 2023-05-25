ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two cardiac surgery patients reunited with those at St. Peter’s Hospital who helped save their lives. Marija Sebastian and Barbara Echtner each had the opportunity on Thursday to thank the doctors who performed their lifesaving surgeries at the first ever Heart Recovery Reunion.

Sebastian, 49, used to live in Niskayuna but has moved to New Jersey with her husband and four children. She collapsed in January when she was in a hotel lobby in Rotterdam. She said she was grateful for the doctors and nurses at St. Peter’s who helped her after she collapsed.

Echtner, 71, is a farmer from Middleburgh and suffered a heart attack on December 21. She also spoke with the first responders and doctors who helped her.