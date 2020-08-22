Health officials report two potential low-risk coronavirus exposures in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health officials report two potential low-risk COVID-19 exposures in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers have determined that there were recently two low-risk COVID-19 exposures in Saratoga County.

The first reportedly took place at the Olde Bryan Inn in Saratoga Springs. An employee tested positive for COVID-19 and worked on:

Tuesday, August 11 from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The employee who tested positive was reportedly wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who dined in the front dining room at this location on this date is being asked to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The second potential exposure was reportedly at the Wilton Food Pantry located in the Trinity United Methodist Church. A person who tested positive worked at the Food Pantry on the following dates and times:

Saturday, August 15from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 from6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The person who tested positive reportedly did not distribute food, but did handle it while wearing a mask and gloves at all times. Anyone who received food from this food pantry on these dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone can get a diagnostic test at any of the test sites listed here.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10