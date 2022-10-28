ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Medical centers across the country have been seeing an uptick in patients with various pediatric respiratory illnesses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The Albany Medical Center has released guidance to better educate parents about RSV symptoms and steps they can take if their child requires medical attention.

“RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms,” said Dr. Debra Tristram of the Bernard and Miller Duker Children’s Hospital at the Albany Medical Center. “Common symptoms of RSV include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, wheezing, and decrease in appetite and should not require emergency treatment”.

For these types of cases, Tristram suggests over-the-counter medication or following guidance from your pediatrician. She notes more serious cases could require medical attention. “As with any respiratory illness, if your child is having difficulty breathing, or breathing rapidly or hard, or are having trouble eating or drinking, then it is best to seek further treatment.”

Doctors are alarmed by the unusual trend of cases as they say RSV cases are more common in January or February. This year, cases began in the summer and could peak before the holidays.