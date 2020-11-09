Guilderland School District reports new case of coronavirus

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland School District reportedly learned over the weekend that someone connected to both Farnsworth Middle School and Guilderland High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The District says they are working with the Albany County Department of Health (ACDOH) for contact tracing information.

The District says they are continuing to follow all recommended health protocols in accordance with guidelines from the New York State Department of Health and CDC.

At this time, the District says all schools will remain open for in-person learning and they will continue working with the Albany County Department of Health to communicate any necessary updates.

