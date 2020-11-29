Guilderland Central School Dist. releases letter confirming positive coronavirus cases

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Marie Wiles, sent out the following letter confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 within the district:

I’m writing to update you on two more positive COVID-19 cases in the district we learned about since yesterday afternoon.

The first case involves an individual at Farnsworth Middle School, who has tested positive. At this time, it appears that one classroom has been affected, and all of those individuals have been contacted. FMS will reopen for in-person instruction as planned on Monday, November, 30.

The second case involves an individual at Guilderland Elementary School. GES Principal Allan Lockwood is working with the Albany County Department of Health to assist with contact tracing and to determine who will need to quarantine as a result. Unfortunately, this case has created a staffing shortage for that building, and because of this, students in the GES building (grades K-4) are transitioning to all-remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 30. In-person classes for K-4 GES students will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

As you know, an increase in reported positive cases is trending. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we navigate these difficult times. I ask that you continue to follow and encourage your children to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions inside and outside school. Please continue to have patience, check-in with colleagues, friends and family, and support one another.

Contact your building principal if you have questions about the district’s health and safety procedures. Questions concerning testing procedures can be directed to the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.