Governor earmarks $3M for mobile anti-opioid services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced over $3 million for mobile and remote addiction treatment services for patients in marginalized or underfunded communities.

“This additional funding will help ensure underserved communities have the resources they need to fight the opioid epidemic,” Cuomo said in a statement, “and we will continue to do everything we can to expand access to critical care as we fight this deadly scourge and save lives.”

Programs that support mobile treatment vehicles that travel to patients may receive as much as $225,000 each. Up to ten awards are available, for a total $2.25 million price tag. Ideally, each award will go to a provider in one of 10 economic development regions in New York.

Programs that expand telepractice services—which let patients handle many aspects of their care by phone—are eligible for around $930,000 in total. Cuomo would give one telepractice provider in each of New York’s 62 counties $15,000 for equipment upgrades and increases in service capacity.

Announced on Monday, the funds support those who have difficulty traveling for medical treatment, like low-income individuals, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The State Opioid Response Grant, a federal program, funds both initiatives. The state Office of Addiction Services and Supports will administer applications and requests for funding.

