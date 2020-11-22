Governor Cuomo set to make an announcement Sunday morning, will hold briefing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday morning, Gov. Cuomo will make an announcement and hold a briefing. The event will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

