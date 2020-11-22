Governor Cuomo set to make an announcement Sunday morning, will hold briefing

UPDATE* The Albany County Department of Health is advising anyone who was at 99 Restaurant on Wolf Road in Colonie on November 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. that they may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive employee.

Also, anyone who was at the Tipsy Moose at 261 New Scotland Avenue in Albany on November 10 or 11 from 5 p.m. to midnight either day may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive staffer. Health officials are advising anyone concerned about symptoms, to consider getting tested. County officials say you do not need to contact the Health Department.