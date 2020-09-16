Governor Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday announced the infection rate in New York State dropped below 1% again to 0.87%.

“Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and ultimately flattened the curve,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have been calibrating our reopening based on real-time data, and we will continue to make decisions based on science and facts, because this thing is not over. Having our infection rate come back down to 0.87 is great news for us – we don’t want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time. There is no margin for error: It’s going to take all of us to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 483 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 69

Hospital Counties – 35

Number ICU – 138 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (+7)

Total Discharges – 75,903 (+56)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,410

Of the 75,087 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 652, or 0.87%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.4% 0.8% 0.7% Central New York 1.4% 1.7% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.7% 0.5% Long Island 0.9% 1.2% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.2% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 1.0% 0.3% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 0.8% North Country 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.1% 0.4% 0.2% Western New York 1.2% 1.4% 1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 652 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 446,366 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 446,366 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,948 12 Allegany 94 0 Broome 1,428 5 Cattaraugus 245 3 Cayuga 193 2 Chautauqua 527 4 Chemung 275 6 Chenango 245 0 Clinton 154 0 Columbia 577 0 Cortland 137 0 Delaware 129 1 Dutchess 5,014 8 Erie 10,752 36 Essex 154 1 Franklin 63 0 Fulton 325 1 Genesee 307 0 Greene 318 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 314 1 Jefferson 158 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 197 1 Madison 480 0 Monroe 5,809 16 Montgomery 218 0 Nassau 45,906 66 Niagara 1,694 1 NYC 238,625 252 Oneida 2,359 3 Onondaga 4,133 19 Ontario 449 5 Orange 11,711 35 Orleans 322 0 Oswego 409 7 Otsego 318 2 Putnam 1,565 1 Rensselaer 887 3 Rockland 14,660 43 Saratoga 970 5 Schenectady 1,362 4 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 33 0 Seneca 104 0 St. Lawrence 310 2 Steuben 334 3 Suffolk 45,843 58 Sullivan 1,561 2 Tioga 221 0 Tompkins 386 2 Ulster 2,229 4 Warren 351 3 Washington 286 2 Wayne 304 0 Westchester 37,634 33 Wyoming 130 0 Yates 62 0

Tuesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,410. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Kings 1 Queens 1 Westchester 1

