Governor Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vigilance is crucial as we continue this battle and now is not the time to settle into complacency. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work – wearing masks, socially distancing and hand washing. As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass with the vaccine. New Yorkers have seen dark days, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and every day we are closer to seeing the completion of our goals.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 128,034

Total Positive – 5,800

Percent Positive – 4.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,369 (+62)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -608

Patients Newly Admitted – 502

Hospital Counties – 53

Number ICU – 1,076 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 747 (+6)

Total Discharges – 147,149 (+338)

Deaths – 82

Total Deaths – 38,660

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 134 0.01% 34% Central New York 59 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 187 0.02% 40% Long Island 910 0.03% 33% Mid-Hudson 565 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 75 0.02% 37% New York City 3,084 0.04% 31% North Country 65 0.02% 56% Southern Tier 102 0.02% 48% Western New York 188 0.01% 36% Statewide 5,369 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 240 192 19% Central New York 262 167 34% Finger Lakes 397 247 34% Long Island 860 638 23% Mid-Hudson 682 391 41% Mohawk Valley 97 71 32% New York City 2,642 1,990 23% North Country 60 27 47% Southern Tier 126 61 48% Western New York 543 316 41% Statewide 5,909 4,100 29%

Tuesday, 128,034 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.53% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.97% 1.91% 1.88% Central New York 0.98% 0.97% 0.95% Finger Lakes 1.95% 1.92% 1.89% Long Island 3.99% 3.98% 4.02% Mid-Hudson 4.16% 4.14% 4.10% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.73% 1.77% New York City 3.98% 3.91% 3.90% North Country 2.65% 2.56% 2.50% Southern Tier 0.74% 0.67% 0.69% Western New York 1.89% 1.89% 1.84% Statewide 3.14% 3.08% 3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 5.29% 4.96% 4.67% Brooklyn 4.30% 4.03% 3.87% Manhattan 2.67% 2.44% 2.31% Queens 4.42% 4.16% 3.95% Staten Island 4.16% 3.94% 3.81%

Of the 1,642,480 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,931 41 Allegany 2,906 2 Broome 14,913 43 Cattaraugus 4,433 13 Cayuga 5,386 7 Chautauqua 7,341 5 Chemung 6,445 5 Chenango 2,443 4 Clinton 3,645 35 Columbia 3,405 5 Cortland 3,172 5 Delaware 1,524 5 Dutchess 22,457 70 Erie 65,571 152 Essex 1,347 5 Franklin 2,098 11 Fulton 3,351 14 Genesee 4,420 9 Greene 2,650 2 Hamilton 285 1 Herkimer 4,568 7 Jefferson 4,816 10 Lewis 2,073 6 Livingston 3,558 8 Madison 3,854 6 Monroe 52,759 80 Montgomery 3,199 9 Nassau 149,251 582 Niagara 15,351 27 NYC 718,119 3,117 Oneida 19,763 28 Onondaga 32,489 37 Ontario 5,813 12 Orange 37,232 173 Orleans 2,452 1 Oswego 6,008 6 Otsego 2,360 5 Putnam 8,389 20 Rensselaer 9,059 20 Rockland 38,797 169 Saratoga 12,002 32 Schenectady 10,870 28 Schoharie 1,215 5 Schuyler 868 0 Seneca 1,626 6 St. Lawrence 5,563 31 Steuben 5,516 7 Suffolk 163,316 498 Sullivan 4,771 16 Tioga 2,813 7 Tompkins 3,461 4 Ulster 10,096 27 Warren 2,854 13 Washington 2,353 10 Wayne 4,482 9 Westchester 108,193 336 Wyoming 2,833 13 Yates 1,015 1

Tuesday, 82 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,660. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: