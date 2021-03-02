Governor Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vigilance is crucial as we continue this battle and now is not the time to settle into complacency. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work – wearing masks, socially distancing and hand washing. As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass with the vaccine. New Yorkers have seen dark days, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and every day we are closer to seeing the completion of our goals.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 128,034
- Total Positive – 5,800
- Percent Positive – 4.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,369 (+62)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -608
- Patients Newly Admitted – 502
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,076 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 747 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 147,149 (+338)
- Deaths – 82
- Total Deaths – 38,660
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|134
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|59
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|187
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|910
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|565
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|75
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,084
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|65
|0.02%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|102
|0.02%
|48%
|Western New York
|188
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|5,369
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|240
|192
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|167
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|247
|34%
|Long Island
|860
|638
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|682
|391
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|32%
|New York City
|2,642
|1,990
|23%
|North Country
|60
|27
|47%
|Southern Tier
|126
|61
|48%
|Western New York
|543
|316
|41%
|Statewide
|5,909
|4,100
|29%
Tuesday, 128,034 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.53% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.97%
|1.91%
|1.88%
|Central New York
|0.98%
|0.97%
|0.95%
|Finger Lakes
|1.95%
|1.92%
|1.89%
|Long Island
|3.99%
|3.98%
|4.02%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.16%
|4.14%
|4.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.80%
|1.73%
|1.77%
|New York City
|3.98%
|3.91%
|3.90%
|North Country
|2.65%
|2.56%
|2.50%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.67%
|0.69%
|Western New York
|1.89%
|1.89%
|1.84%
|Statewide
|3.14%
|3.08%
|3.09%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|5.29%
|4.96%
|4.67%
|Brooklyn
|4.30%
|4.03%
|3.87%
|Manhattan
|2.67%
|2.44%
|2.31%
|Queens
|4.42%
|4.16%
|3.95%
|Staten Island
|4.16%
|3.94%
|3.81%
Of the 1,642,480 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,931
|41
|Allegany
|2,906
|2
|Broome
|14,913
|43
|Cattaraugus
|4,433
|13
|Cayuga
|5,386
|7
|Chautauqua
|7,341
|5
|Chemung
|6,445
|5
|Chenango
|2,443
|4
|Clinton
|3,645
|35
|Columbia
|3,405
|5
|Cortland
|3,172
|5
|Delaware
|1,524
|5
|Dutchess
|22,457
|70
|Erie
|65,571
|152
|Essex
|1,347
|5
|Franklin
|2,098
|11
|Fulton
|3,351
|14
|Genesee
|4,420
|9
|Greene
|2,650
|2
|Hamilton
|285
|1
|Herkimer
|4,568
|7
|Jefferson
|4,816
|10
|Lewis
|2,073
|6
|Livingston
|3,558
|8
|Madison
|3,854
|6
|Monroe
|52,759
|80
|Montgomery
|3,199
|9
|Nassau
|149,251
|582
|Niagara
|15,351
|27
|NYC
|718,119
|3,117
|Oneida
|19,763
|28
|Onondaga
|32,489
|37
|Ontario
|5,813
|12
|Orange
|37,232
|173
|Orleans
|2,452
|1
|Oswego
|6,008
|6
|Otsego
|2,360
|5
|Putnam
|8,389
|20
|Rensselaer
|9,059
|20
|Rockland
|38,797
|169
|Saratoga
|12,002
|32
|Schenectady
|10,870
|28
|Schoharie
|1,215
|5
|Schuyler
|868
|0
|Seneca
|1,626
|6
|St. Lawrence
|5,563
|31
|Steuben
|5,516
|7
|Suffolk
|163,316
|498
|Sullivan
|4,771
|16
|Tioga
|2,813
|7
|Tompkins
|3,461
|4
|Ulster
|10,096
|27
|Warren
|2,854
|13
|Washington
|2,353
|10
|Wayne
|4,482
|9
|Westchester
|108,193
|336
|Wyoming
|2,833
|13
|Yates
|1,015
|1
Tuesday, 82 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,660. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|10
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|13
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|7
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|22
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Westchester
|4