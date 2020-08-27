Gov. Cuomo gives Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also announced on Thursday that New York’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been under 1% for 20 straight days.

“We’re closely monitoring the state’s COVID-19 data every day, and the continued 20-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent is good news. However, I urge New Yorkers not to get complacent, particularly as we move into the fall season,” Gov. Cuomo said. “COVID-19 is still a real threat, and it’s the actions each of us take—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing our hands—that make the difference in our ability to fight this virus. Congratulations to New Yorkers—stay with it and stay New York Tough.”

Wednesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,092 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found two establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Wednesday’s violations is below:

Queens – 2

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 490 (-2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 126 (-10)

Number ICU with Intubation – 52 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,850 (+59)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,309

Of the 83,437 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 791, or 0.95%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.4% 0.5% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 0.6% 1.4% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 0.9% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 0.9% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.2% 0.4% New York City 0.8% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.5% 0.6% 1.2% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% Western New York 1.8% 1.4% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 791 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,131 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,736 18 Allegany 87 1 Broome 1,274 6 Cattaraugus 188 3 Cayuga 176 1 Chautauqua 340 30 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 224 1 Clinton 148 1 Columbia 568 4 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 110 1 Dutchess 4,815 17 Erie 9,668 79 Essex 119 14 Franklin 58 1 Fulton 310 1 Genesee 292 0 Greene 306 0 Hamilton 13 0 Herkimer 294 2 Jefferson 148 2 Lewis 48 0 Livingston 181 0 Madison 439 4 Monroe 5,385 21 Montgomery 198 1 Nassau 44,450 47 Niagara 1,595 5 NYC 233,140 315 Oneida 2,264 5 Onondaga 3,832 31 Ontario 384 3 Orange 11,382 16 Orleans 305 0 Oswego 287 1 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,487 5 Rensselaer 823 1 Rockland 14,183 22 Saratoga 829 5 Schenectady 1,231 20 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 98 0 St. Lawrence 269 2 Steuben 311 1 Suffolk 44,641 36 Sullivan 1,506 7 Tioga 206 0 Tompkins 249 1 Ulster 2,152 11 Warren 318 2 Washington 266 0 Wayne 279 2 Westchester 36,825 45 Wyoming 125 0 Yates 60 0

Wednesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,309. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Monroe 1 Westchester 1

