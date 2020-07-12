Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines. Today’s numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way. Being New York Tough isn’t easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now.”

New York State is reportedly closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County, a number of which are being investigated as being linked to several people who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to New York from Georgia. They are reportedly in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing.

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 801 (+2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (+0)

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 174 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (+2)

Total Discharges – 71,565 (+88)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 24,979

Of the 62,418 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 677, or 1.08 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 1.2% 2.0% Central New York 1.9% 1.7% 1.1% Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.0% 0.8% Long Island 1.0% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.2% 0.9% 0.8% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 1.3% North Country 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.5% 0.6% Western New York 1.0% 1.9% 1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 677 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,706 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 401,706 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,219 11 Allegany 66 0 Broome 820 13 Cattaraugus 138 0 Cayuga 126 0 Chautauqua 170 0 Chemung 148 0 Chenango 166 0 Clinton 109 1 Columbia 486 1 Cortland 58 0 Delaware 92 1 Dutchess 4,276 7 Erie 7,742 31 Essex 51 0 Franklin 36 1 Fulton 265 0 Genesee 250 3 Greene 266 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 192 4 Jefferson 97 2 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 147 2 Madison 374 0 Monroe 4,177 24 Montgomery 132 2 Nassau 42,307 40 Niagara 1,340 6 NYC 219,051 341 Oneida 1,823 5 Onondaga 3,124 24 Ontario 300 4 Orange 10,835 5 Orleans 287 0 Oswego 220 1 Otsego 89 1 Putnam 1,361 0 Rensselaer 616 23 Rockland 13,716 16 Saratoga 602 7 Schenectady 864 8 Schoharie 62 0 Schuyler 15 0 Seneca 74 0 St. Lawrence 230 0 Steuben 274 0 Suffolk 42,028 41 Sullivan 1,465 1 Tioga 161 1 Tompkins 186 3 Ulster 1,859 4 Warren 277 3 Washington 249 0 Wayne 205 2 Westchester 35,297 37 Wyoming 101 0 Yates 48 0

