Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York State has reportedly conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests.
In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday is 5.74% and 6.13% for the past week. These “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of state’s population, yet have had 17.6% of all positive cases reported this week to New York State.
New York State’s positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was reportedly 0.84% for Saturday’s test results. The state’s overall positivity rate – with Red Zone focus areas included – dropped to 0.96% Saturday, under 1% for the first time since September 24.
“We’re dealing with a very specific situation, which is the clusters. Overall the state is doing very well. We have a sophisticated testing mechanism where we take, now, more tests per day than most states take per week. That allows us to do a very granular analysis. Most states don’t have that capacity or don’t have that desire,” Governor Cuomo said. “Because we test as much as we do, and because we have such an ability to target, we then see clusters and we can track cases in very small clusters. We’re now tracking a cluster in about 2 or 3 percent of the population. No other state has this discussion because no other state has the ability to target that way. We do, and that’s a good thing because when you can target a specific cluster, it means you can attack a specific cluster. Attacking a cluster is much easier than trying to attack a statewide increasing rate.”
Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 2,961 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 170 positives or a 5.74% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 115,293 test results were reported, yielding 973 positives or a 0.84% positivity rate.
The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 14.9% of all positive test results reported to the state Saturday, and 17.6% of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.13%, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.
|FOCUS ZONE
|Week of 9/27-10/3% Positive
|Current week(10/4-10/10)% Positive
|Yesterday (10/10)% Positive
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|6.69%
|5.86%
|7.22%
|Queens % red-zone focus area % positive
|2.97%
|3.36%
|4.33%
|Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive
|12.29%
|9.77%
|4.95%
|Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|24.64%
|12.41%
|3.04%
|All red-zone focus area % positive
|6.91%
|6.13%
|5.74%
|Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included
|1.25%
|1.18%
|0.96%
|Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included
|1.02%
|1.01%
|0.84%
|Week of 9/27-10/3
|Current week(10/4- 10/10)
|Yesterday (10/10)
|Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas
|21.8%
|17.6%
|14.9%
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 820 (-6)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 111
- Hospital Counties – 39
- Number ICU – 186 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation — 84 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 77,631 (+117)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,574
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.1%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.4%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.2%
|Brooklyn
|1.9%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|Manhattan
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Queens
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|Staten Island
|1.2%
|1.4%
|1.0%
Of the 474,286 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,293
|13
|Allegany
|150
|6
|Broome
|2,442
|42
|Cattaraugus
|358
|3
|Cayuga
|244
|3
|Chautauqua
|691
|9
|Chemung
|958
|29
|Chenango
|275
|4
|Clinton
|179
|1
|Columbia
|621
|4
|Cortland
|301
|8
|Delaware
|148
|2
|Dutchess
|5,252
|7
|Erie
|12,107
|52
|Essex
|178
|0
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Fulton
|352
|0
|Genesee
|358
|0
|Greene
|383
|4
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|359
|1
|Jefferson
|184
|3
|Lewis
|55
|0
|Livingston
|222
|3
|Madison
|511
|2
|Monroe
|6,421
|34
|Montgomery
|245
|0
|Nassau
|47,933
|92
|Niagara
|1,895
|13
|NYC
|250,364
|469
|Oneida
|2,539
|10
|Onondaga
|4,779
|32
|Ontario
|516
|4
|Orange
|12,842
|44
|Orleans
|350
|6
|Oswego
|550
|3
|Otsego
|360
|1
|Putnam
|1,683
|8
|Rensselaer
|980
|10
|Rockland
|16,717
|27
|Saratoga
|1,149
|8
|Schenectady
|1,454
|3
|Schoharie
|94
|1
|Schuyler
|67
|1
|Seneca
|119
|4
|St. Lawrence
|345
|1
|Steuben
|690
|30
|Suffolk
|47,431
|74
|Sullivan
|1,649
|4
|Tioga
|345
|12
|Tompkins
|479
|3
|Ulster
|2,358
|3
|Warren
|429
|0
|Washington
|317
|0
|Wayne
|362
|1
|Westchester
|38,894
|47
|Wyoming
|152
|2
|Yates
|71
|0
Saturday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,574. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Queens
|1
|Steuben
|1
