Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York State has reportedly conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday is 5.74% and 6.13% for the past week. These “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of state’s population, yet have had 17.6% of all positive cases reported this week to New York State. 

New York State’s positivity rate without the Red Zone focus areas included was reportedly 0.84% for Saturday’s test results. The state’s overall positivity rate – with Red Zone focus areas included – dropped to 0.96% Saturday, under 1% for the first time since September 24.  

“We’re dealing with a very specific situation, which is the clusters. Overall the state is doing very well. We have a sophisticated testing mechanism where we take, now, more tests per day than most states take per week. That allows us to do a very granular analysis. Most states don’t have that capacity or don’t have that desire,” Governor Cuomo said. “Because we test as much as we do, and because we have such an ability to target, we then see clusters and we can track cases in very small clusters. We’re now tracking a cluster in about 2 or 3 percent of the population. No other state has this discussion because no other state has the ability to target that way. We do, and that’s a good thing because when you can target a specific cluster, it means you can attack a specific cluster. Attacking a cluster is much easier than trying to attack a statewide increasing rate.”

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 2,961 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 170 positives or a 5.74% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 115,293 test results were reported, yielding 973 positives or a 0.84% positivity rate.

The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 14.9% of all positive test results reported to the state Saturday, and 17.6% of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.13%, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.

FOCUS ZONEWeek of 9/27-10/3% PositiveCurrent week(10/4-10/10)% PositiveYesterday (10/10)% Positive
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive6.69%5.86%7.22%
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive2.97%3.36%4.33%
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive12.29%9.77%4.95%
Orange red-zone focus area % positive24.64%12.41%3.04%
All red-zone focus area % positive6.91%6.13%5.74%
Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included1.25%1.18%0.96%
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included1.02%1.01%0.84%
    
 Week of 9/27-10/3Current week(10/4- 10/10)Yesterday (10/10)
Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas21.8%17.6%14.9%

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 820 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 111
  • Hospital Counties – 39
  • Number ICU – 186 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation — 84 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,631 (+117)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,574

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.4%0.6%
Central New York0.9%0.9%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.7%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson2.1%1.5%1.1%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.7%0.2%
New York City1.2%1.1%1.1%
North Country0.3%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%0.9%
Western New York1.3%1.4%1.4%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.0%1.0%1.2%
Brooklyn1.9%1.4%1.5%
Manhattan0.5%0.6%0.4%
Queens1.1%1.2%1.2%
Staten Island1.2%1.4%1.0%

Of the 474,286 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,29313
Allegany1506
Broome2,44242
Cattaraugus3583
Cayuga2443
Chautauqua6919
Chemung95829
Chenango2754
Clinton1791
Columbia6214
Cortland3018
Delaware1482
Dutchess5,2527
Erie12,10752
Essex1780
Franklin710
Fulton3520
Genesee3580
Greene3834
Hamilton150
Herkimer3591
Jefferson1843
Lewis550
Livingston2223
Madison5112
Monroe6,42134
Montgomery2450
Nassau47,93392
Niagara1,89513
NYC250,364469
Oneida2,53910
Onondaga4,77932
Ontario5164
Orange12,84244
Orleans3506
Oswego5503
Otsego3601
Putnam1,6838
Rensselaer98010
Rockland16,71727
Saratoga1,1498
Schenectady1,4543
Schoharie941
Schuyler671
Seneca1194
St. Lawrence3451
Steuben69030
Suffolk47,43174
Sullivan1,6494
Tioga34512
Tompkins4793
Ulster2,3583
Warren4290
Washington3170
Wayne3621
Westchester38,89447
Wyoming1522
Yates710

Saturday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,574. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Queens1
Steuben1

