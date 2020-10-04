Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the rest of the state, excluding the hotspot zones, 104,937 tests were reportedly conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91% positivity rate.

“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.

“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Governor Cuomo continued. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 72
  • Hospital Counties – 36
  • Number ICU – 138 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 25,519

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.8%0.8%
Central New York0.7%0.8%0.8%
Finger Lakes1.0%0.6%0.6%
Long Island1.3%1.2%0.9%
Mid-Hudson2.6%2.3%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.3%0.4%
New York City1.4%1.4%1.4%
North Country0.2%0.3%0.3%
Southern Tier1.0%1.5%1.1%
Western New York1.2%1.1%1.1%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.0%1.0%1.0%
Brooklyn1.9%2.3%2.4%
Manhattan0.7%0.7%0.7%
Queens1.7%1.2%1.3%
Staten Island1.5%1.4%1.1%

Of the 464,582 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,19015
Allegany1240
Broome1,94751
Cattaraugus3031
Cayuga2313
Chautauqua62918
Chemung72170
Chenango2612
Clinton1661
Columbia6083
Cortland22318
Delaware1411
Dutchess5,17910
Erie11,76770
Essex1700
Franklin702
Fulton3472
Genesee3442
Greene3477
Hamilton150
Herkimer3462
Jefferson1760
Lewis510
Livingston2111
Madison5030
Monroe6,20620
Montgomery2381
Nassau47,24679
Niagara1,82815
NYC246,417532
Oneida2,47810
Onondaga4,5379
Ontario4893
Orange12,39434
Orleans3370
Oswego5213
Otsego3462
Putnam1,6504
Rensselaer9447
Rockland16,01643
Saratoga1,0955
Schenectady1,4294
Schoharie860
Schuyler512
Seneca1100
St. Lawrence3352
Steuben53414
Suffolk46,84272
Sullivan1,6151
Tioga27410
Tompkins4457
Ulster2,31512
Warren4136
Washington3070
Wayne3320
Westchester38,47544
Wyoming1411
Yates661

Saturday, there were 14 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Chemung1
Erie3
Nassau1
Oneida1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Steuben3
Westchester1

